Biffy Clyro share emotional memories of NME’s Dan Martin during ‘Infinity Land’ listening party

Biffy Clyro have hosted an emotional listening party for their album ‘Infinity Land’ in tribute to former NME writer Dan Martin, who died last month.

Martin was considered to be “one of the loudest champions” of the rock trio, and avidly followed their rise from their humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the UK.

‘Infinity Land’ was considered to be Martin’s favourite record by the group, prompting them to use their listening party to share memories of the late writer.

Beginning their memories of Martin at 10PM last night (August 19), they wrote: “Dan was such a supporter of our band. He gave us our first ever good review in @NME and fought our corner for a long time.”

Dan was such a supporter of our band. He gave us first ever good review in @NME and fought our corner for a long time #TimsTwitterListeningParty — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 19, 2020

Dan would compare this record to Girls Aloud. I love how his mind worked. As passionate about both #TimsTwitterListeningParty — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 19, 2020

Dan saved my life once on a trampoline in Vancouver recording Puzzle – don’t ask x JJ#TimsTwitterListeningParty — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 19, 2020

So many fun, lost nights with Dan round this time. He was a lot of fun to be around #TimsTwitterListeningParty — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 19, 2020

They added: “Dan would compare this record to Girls Aloud. I love how his mind worked. As passionate about both.”

Later, the group revealed that Martin had planned to adapt the record to a comic and hailed the “fun, lost nights” they enjoyed with the writer.

Straight up, we would not be where we are without Dan’s love, support and understanding. He made us believe in what we were doing. Forever grateful. Love you Dan. Miss you Dan. You were a special, sweet soul #TimsTwitterListeningParty — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 19, 2020

Signing off, they wrote: “Straight up, we would not be where we are without Dan’s love, support and understanding. He made us believe in what we were doing. Forever grateful. Love you Dan. Miss you Dan. You were a special, sweet soul.”

The listening party, which was hosted by Tim Burgess, also saw the involvement of Martin’s ex-NME colleagues, including writers Emily Mackay, James McMahon and Mark Beaumont.

Dan wrote the sleevenotes for the compilation Singles 2001-2005, in which he described Infinity Land as "a brilliantly sarcastic, often downright scary piece of work" #TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/vCFcYOae9l — Emily Mackay (@EmilyRoseMackay) August 19, 2020

And here is Dan's original Infinity Land NME review from 2004. The first line made me laugh out loud when I dug it out earlier today. "Most people in this office hate Biffy Clyro…" #TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/t9jclafMkT — Emily Mackay (@EmilyRoseMackay) August 19, 2020

Mackay shared the sleeve notes that Martin wrote for Biffy’s compilation ‘Singles 2001-2005’, as well as a press cutting of his NME review of ‘Infinity Land’.

She added: “Can definitely hear him singing in the background of ‘Some Kind of Wizard’ as well. And doing his ROCK dancing, which was quite different from his pop dancing, but equally committed. I love a committed dancer, and Dan was always excellent to dance with. #TimsTwitterListeningParty.”

Sharing his own memories of covering festivals with Martin while working together at NME, McMahon wrote: “I can’t shake the memory of the hotel rooms we shared on NME duty. I can’t ever remember him going to bed at the same time as me. I’d be waking up and he’d be getting in, his eyes big as saucers. He’d have a wash and that would be him set for the day.”

He later added: “I’m gonna be honest, I’m starting to realise that all my Dan Martin stories really cannot be shared on twitter.”

I can’t shake the memory of the hotel rooms we shared on NME duty. I can’t ever remember him going to bed at the same time as me. I’d be waking up and he’d be getting in, his eyes big as saucers. He’d have a wash and that would be him set for the day. #timstwitterlisteningparty — james (@jamesjammcmahon) August 19, 2020

I’m gonna be honest, I’m starting To realise that all my Dan Martin stories really cannot be shared on twitter #timstwitterlisteningparty — james (@jamesjammcmahon) August 19, 2020

Beaumont, meanwhile, shared his memories of attending a Biffy gig with Martin at London’s The O2.

“Wave Upon Wave… recall Dan losing his not inconsiderable shit to this at the O2 gig, doing his pointing dance over the edge of the balcony and undoubtedly being the wildest bloke in any of the boxes,” he wrote.

At the time of Martin’s death The Cribs were among those to pay tribute, calling the journalist one of their “first true champions” and adding that they “owe [him] so much”.