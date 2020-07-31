Biffy Clyro share storming new track ‘Weird Leisure’

Biffy Clyro have shared another new preview of their upcoming album – hear ‘Weird Leisure’ below.

The track is the latest teaser ahead of the release of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ on August 14.

The band’s frontman Simon Neil recently discussed ‘Weird Leisure’, which follows the release of previous album tracks ‘Instant History’ and ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’, in a recent NME cover feature.

“That’s a song about one of my oldest friends,” Neil explained. “He just chose the wrong path and got himself into a really tricky situation where his world closed in. He’d want help and you’d try to help, but then a week later you’re back to square one.

“Fortunately he’s in a good place now and on his way out of the darkness. I love this guy so much, but – fucking hell – he’s put me through some shit.” Listen to the new track below.

To mark the release of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, Biffy are set to play a special livestreamed show from an unnamed iconic Glasgow venue on August 15.

“They won’t be confined just to the stage, as with no audience in the room, they will take full creative advantage of the extra space they’ll have within the venue,” a statement announcing the show reads.

The livestreamed show comes as the band recently postponed all their planned 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour dates, which included shows in the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia, were set to run between September 2020 and January 2021. New dates are expected to be announced soon.