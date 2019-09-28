Biffy Clyro share video on progress of new album: “Things are heating up in here”

Can't be much longer to wait...

Biffy Clyro have offered an update on the progress of their forthcoming new album, sharing a video of vocal recording taking place. Check out the clip below.

Over the summer, the Scottish trio told NME that they were at work on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’. Drummer Ben Johnston revealed that the group had been in the studio with producer Rich Costey, who also helmed their last LP along with a number of Muse‘s biggest full-lengths.

Taking to their official Twitter account yesterday (September 27), Biffy Clyro sparked fresh excitement among fans with new behind-the-scenes footage.

The sped-up video sees frontman Simon Neil singing in a studio vocal booth. “Recording vocals,” the band captioned the post. “Things are heating up in here!” A hashtag of #ticktock followed the message.

Back in July, sticksman Johnston shed some light on what to expect from the record, describing it as “an overyielding beast” at the time.

“But, it’s definitely a lot more rocking on this album,” he told NME. “It’s definitely a lot more rocking than ‘Ellipsis’ was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”

The musician also revealed that it would “definitely be next year” when fans get to hear the LP in full. It’s not yet known if any singles could be released sooner.

Earlier this year, Biffy Clyro dropped their surprise soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry‘. In a four-star review, NME said that “the record takes the band in some fascinating, previously unexplored directions.”