Watch Biffy Clyro’s powerful ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ performance for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Biffy Clyro have performed their new single ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ under lockdown as part of the virtual BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – watch below.

The trio released the track earlier this month, having previously shared ‘Instant Destiny’ back in February. Both songs are due to appear on their forthcoming eighth studio album.

Biffy had been set to showcase their new material at this year’s Big Weekend in Dundee, but the event was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they joined a host of other big names in providing a special performance for a live-streamed replacement event.

During their clip, Biffy Clyro appeared in a split-screen format against rapidly changing video visuals. They opted for a hard-hitting, full band performance which concluded with each member ripping through their makeshift backdrop.

Also on the bill for 2020’s virtual Big Weekend were the likes of Blossoms, Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Haim. The latter group performed their tracks ‘Now I’m In It’, ‘The Steps’ and ‘Don’t Wanna’.

This comes after Biffy Clyro recently kicked off NME‘s new Home Sessions series with a stripped-back live offering – you can watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Biffy frontman Simon Neil recently hit out at prime minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative government during an interview with NME. He criticised “heinous lump of beef” Johnson and “those Tory fuckers” for years of “neglect” in funding and prioritising the NHS.

“The NHS should be untouchable now for generations and generations,” he said. “Make no mistake: Boris was a few months away from selling it off. After he was ill [with coronavirus], he was like, ‘I owe them my life – I can never repay them’. Yes you can, you bastard: you owe them millions.

“Hopefully, he’s a man of his word and does something. We need the NHS more than we need the fucking government.”