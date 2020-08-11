Biffy Clyro to host ‘Infinity Land’ listening party in tribute to Dan Martin

Biffy Clyro are set to participate in a listening party for their third album ‘Infinity Land’ in tribute to former NME writer Dan Martin, who died last month.

The Scottish trio were already scheduled to take part in Tim Burgess’ Listening Party series on Twitter next week for their forthcoming record ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which arrives on Friday (August 14).

Today (August 11), the band announced that they will be following up the event with a second listening party focusing on “Dan’s favourite Biffy album ‘Infinity Land’.”

In memory of our friend Dan Martin we will be following next weeks @LlSTENlNG_PARTY for 'A Celebration of Endings' with a second listening party for Dan's favourite Biffy album 'Infinity Land'. Log onto #timstwitterlisteningparty and press play from 9pm on Wednesday 19th August. pic.twitter.com/uL2A2ez6x0 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 11, 2020

Advertisement

You can join in by following the #timstwitterlisteningparty hashtag from 9pm (BST) next Wednesday (August 19). Check out the post above.

‘Infinity Land’ was released back in 2004 and features the tracks ‘Glitter And Trauma’, ‘My Recovery Injection’, ‘Only One Word Comes To Mind’ and ‘There’s No Such Thing As A Jaggy Snake’.

Following the news of his death, Martin was described as “one of the loudest champions” of Biffy by their tour manager Neil Anderson. Writing on Twitter, the band said: “Rest in peace, Dan Martin. Thank you for everything. We’ll miss you, brother.”

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro have announced their intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour for 2021. Shows are scheduled to take place in Liverpool, London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Southampton and Bristol next April.

Advertisement

While the dates are not intended to replace their arena tour, the group said the short run of performances would give them “the best chance” to play for fans next year amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis.