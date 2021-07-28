Biffy Clyro to replace Queens Of The Stone Age at Reading & Leeds as more names join line-up

Biffy Clyro have been announced to replace Queens Of The Stone Age at Reading & Leeds 2021, with more names joining the line-up of the iconic festival today (Wednesday July 28).

QOTSA were due to co-headline the Sunday of Reading and Friday of Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher, but have now had to pull out due to “due to restrictions and logistics”. Biffy will now step up to headline the festival for the third time, telling fans: “We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna fuck!”

Other notable additions to the line-up of the August Bank Holiday festival include Inhaler, Holly Humberstone, Bakar and Che Lingo. See the list of acts set to perform below.

Advertisement

With two main stages and six headliners at this year’s event, the bill will be topped elsewhere by Disclosure, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Stormzy.

Check out the new additions to the line-up below:

MAIN STAGES:

Bakar

Biffy Clyro

Blanco

Chaya

Che Lingo

Dana Dentata

French The Kid

Gender Roles

Holly Humberstone

Inhaler

Jazmin Bean

Kam-Bu

Punkband

Russ Millions

Trillary Banks

BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING STAGE (A-Z)

Alfie Indra

Berwyn

Bonnie Kemplay

Bull

Calva Louise

Claudia Valentina

Downtown Kayoto

FFSYTHO!?

Finn Askew

Graft

Josie Man

Lady Ice

Lauran Hibberd

Low Girl

Low Hummer

LVRA

Master Peace

Meg Ward

STONE

Tayo Sound

The Rills

Yard Act

Advertisement

Despite QOTSA’s canellation, other international names remain on the line-up – including Post Malone, Madison Beer, Girl In Red, Fever 333 and Sigrid.

Bosses from the UK’s live music scene are calling on the government to allow for “cultural quarantine” passes, so that international bands and artists can perform at gigs and festivals this summer without the need to self-isolate upon arrival. Speaking to NME earlier this year however, Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn shared his confidence in the acts from overseas being able to appear.

“I can’t comment on other festivals, but the international acts that are playing Reading & Leeds are telling me that if it’s safe to come then they’re coming,” he said. “By safe, we mean safe for the punters. That’s all I know. They’re being very explicit at this point in time. I’m very much looking forward to them fulfilling that.

“The reality is that we’re going to have a great line-up and a great festival come what may.”

Last week, it was announced that festival-goers attending Reading & Leeds will need to prove their COVID-19 status before being allowed entry. Ticket-holders will be asked to provide either proof of full vaccination, with the second dose received at least 14 days before the festival, a negative NHS lateral flow test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the event, or proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival.

Their new huge slot comes off the back of Biffy’s 2020 Number One Album ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘, with another new record set to drop later this year.

“It’s about that reflection of how you can experience the same thing but react in a completely different way,” frontman Simon Neil told NME about the new album. “We’ve all had this huge global experience, but we’ve not had the same experience for many, many reasons – and I feel that’s what the record is about.

“It’s about the aftermath of coming through something together, but also not being able to comprehend what someone else is going through. We’re all trying to make the best of that.”

Neil added: “It’s still a fairly positive outlook with a shit tonne of bone marrow nihilism going down inside of it.”

Reading & Leeds 2021 takes place from 27-29 August. Visit here for tickets and more information.