Biffy Clyro‘s debut album ‘Blackened Sky’ is now certified gold in the UK.

Released back in March 2002, the record reaches its 20th anniversary this year. It features the singles ‘Joy.Discovery.Invention’, ’27’, ‘Justboy’ and ’57’. Biffy’s major label debut – ‘Puzzle’ – came in 2007 following ‘The Vertigo Of Bliss’ (2003) and ‘Infinity Land’ (2004).

As reported by Rock Sound, ‘Blackened Sky’ has reached gold status in the United Kingdom after registering in excess of 100,000 sales to date.

Advertisement

Speaking about the record in a 2016 Vice interview where Biffy Clyro ranked their albums, frontman Simon Neil said: “These are songs I wrote when I was 16 or 17… [At the time] we were arrogant enough to think we could make the best album ever made, and we’re still pretty proud of it, but we listen back now and there’s things we would immediately change; there’s that real naivety in not knowing how to make things sounds good.”

He added: “Whatever album you discover a band on is the one you will always hold dearest, and we’ve definitely got some old school fans who’ve seen us playing to nobody. It means a lot to us that this album has managed to become a part of people’s lives and memories.”

‘Blackened Sky’ peaked at Number 78 in the UK albums chart, per the Official Charts Company. Biffy have since bagged three UK Number Ones with ‘Opposites’ (2013), ‘Ellipsis’ (2016) and most recently ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ (2020).

The latter album came ahead of the trio’s latest studio effort, 2021’s ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which started out as leftover material from the ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ sessions.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What could have been a hodgepodge of would-be B-sides and ideas found down the back of the sofa has turned out rather differently. Yes, ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ outshines its predecessor, but it could also – ironically – be the most cohesive Biffy album to date.”

Advertisement

Biffy Clyro are set to showcase their most recent LP during a special acoustic show at Hackney Church in London on January 18. It comes ahead of the start of the group’s rescheduled European tour, which begins on February 13.