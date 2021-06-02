Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil to present six genre-focused shows for BBC Radio Scotland

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is to host six specialist shows on BBC Radio Scotland, starting this month.

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro: “Life can be yours – just don’t let it pass you by”

The Simon Neil Experience will hear Neil “explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”. Each show will focus on a particular genre including rock, pop, experimental, heartbreak, soundtracks, and metal.

Advertisement

The new six-part radio series, which will have special guests, kicks off next Wednesday (June 9) at 10pm BST and will broadcast at the same time weekly. Listeners will also be available to stream/download the show on BBC Sounds.

Neil said in a statement: “It’s a pleasure to be doing ‘The Simon Neil Experience’ with BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds and I’m proud to present 6 shows that each explore a different style of music that I love. Radio has been a big part of my life as a musician and music fan, and whilst we were not able to travel and share our music with the world, I wanted to share the songs, and artists, that have helped me through the last year, and more, alongside some very special guests that I am incredibly excited about.”

Gareth Hydes, who commissioned the series, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Simon to Radio Scotland’s presenter stable with this new series. We are excited to be working with him and looking forward to hearing the music that has inspired him through the decades and the stories behind them. It promises to be a must-listen for all Biffy Clyro fans but also for anyone interested in getting more insight in to what influences the front man of one of Scotland’s most successful musical exports.”

The news follows Biffy Clyro’s recent nomination for British Group at this year’s BRIT Awards. The band told NME on the red carpet last month that they’ve already finished the follow-up to last year’s Number One album ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘.

“The title has changed and we’ve got to keep it top secret at the moment, but we finished it literally last week,” Neil told NME. “We weren’t intending on doing it, but we’ve ended up making an amazing album.”

Advertisement

Asked if the album could still be considered a “sister record” to its predecessor, Neil replied: “Originally it was going to be completely hand-in-hand. They do relate, but because we didn’t tour I ended up writing about seven or eight new songs for the album. Originally it was intended to be a few off-cuts from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, but now it’s got wonderful new art and it’s kind of its own beast.

Elsewhere, Biffy Clyro are set to headline Glasgow Green on September 9 followed by a sold-out intimate run of shows called ‘The Fingers Crossed Tour’ in October/November, as well as a headline set on the Sunday night of Download Festival 2022.