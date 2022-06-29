NewsMusic News

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil to receive honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University

"To receive it in Glasgow, a city which has featured so long and so supportively in the band's story, is the stuff of dreams"

By Sam Moore
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil (Picture: Press)

Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil is set to be presented with an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University next week.

The vocalist, guitarist and songwriter will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University for “his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

Speaking about the honour, Neil said in a statement: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected. To receive it in Glasgow, a city which has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.

Advertisement

“I am also proud to be connected to such a forward-thinking institution as Caledonian University, and accept this honour gratefully.”

Biffy Clyro
Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro performs on stage at the Bergenfest festival on June 16, 2022 in Bergen, Norway (Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Neil will be honoured along with Vicky Wright MBE during a ceremony on July 7, which will begin at 10:40am.

“Graduations also afford us the opportunity to welcome distinguished individuals into our GCU family as honorary graduates,” the university’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies CBE FRSE, said in a statement.

“This year we are privileged indeed to honour many worthy recipients. They all share a deeply held core set of values that align with our own. They authentically live these values and are an inspiration to us all.”

Biffy Clyro recently announced a UK and Ireland tour that will take place in November. You can see the tour dates and ticket details by heading here.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement