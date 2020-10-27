Biffy Clyro’s ‘Space’ soundtracks new charity video in support of the arts

Biffy Clyro‘s ‘Space’ features in a new video responding to the government’s suggestion that those in the arts should “adapt” their jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The clip spoofs the controversial advert that appeared online last month in which a ballet dancer, Fatima, was told her next job could be in cybersecurity.

“This isn’t Fatima. This is Chloe. Her next job should be in dance,” the new video states before Chloe dances to Biffy’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ single. You can see the full clip below.

A portion of the money raised from digital downloads of ‘Space’ has been donated to Create. Fans can also support the cause by purchasing a limited edition ‘Space for the Arts’ T-shirt here.

“We are delighted to be able to support Create in the amazing work they do,” Biffy Clyro said. “The arts and creators have a crucial role to play in all our lives and, now more than ever, that should not be overlooked.”

A statement from Create reads: “The band developed this project to reinforce the importance of the arts, spread awareness of the issue and show their support for fellow creatives.

“The new video features a lookalike ballet dancer, demoralised at her lack of opportunities in the industry she has dedicated her life to, and transforms the band’s “There’s always a space in my heart” lyric into “There’s always a space for the arts”.

Create’s Founding Chief Executive, Nicky Goulder, said: “We are thrilled that Biffy Clyro has chosen Create to benefit from this project. The arts are crucial to people’s emotional wellbeing, creativity and connectivity; and they play a vital role in the country’s economy.

“Everyone should have access to the power of the creative arts, and this is only possible if our artists and creatives are supported and valued.

“Every Create project is delivered by skilled, professional artists who empower, upskill and connect disadvantaged and vulnerable children and adults across the UK. Our work has never been more vital. We bring the power of the creative arts to those who lack access to them.”