Bify Clyro share hard-riffing new single ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’

Biffy Clyro have shared the latest taste their forthcoming ninth studio album. You can take a listen to ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’ below.

The punchy, hard-riffing track will appear on ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which was announced along with six-minute lead track ‘Unknown Male 01’ earlier this month.

‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’ is the album’s first official single. Frontman Simon Neil described it as “A riff I’d had kicking around for a while.”

He continued: “It’s an expression of pure frustration. There were moments in the past year when I just wanted to scream my head off. I lacked purpose and didn’t want to get out of bed for a while, and the song is a wake-up call to myself.

“You need to get a fire in your belly and get up and do something, because no-one’s going to do it for you. It’s like a self-motivating mantra.”

Following their epic headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2021, the band revealed earlier this month that their ninth album will be released on October 22.

The record is being billed as “a reaction” to the band’s 2020’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, and comes after the Scottish trio previously confirmed to NME that they were working on a “sprawling sister record“.

The band gave ‘Unknown Male 01’ its live debut during a huge Glasgow show on September 9. They’ve also been announced along with the likes of Mogwai and Arab Strap as nominees for this year’s SAY Award.