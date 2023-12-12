Big Bang’s Daesung teases new single ‘It Flows’, his first in six years

Big Bang‘s Daesung will release a brand-new single next week, marking his first solo output in over six years.

The announcement was made yesterday (December 11) via his official Twitter page, when he released a teaser image detailing his upcoming single titled ‘It Flows’, due out next week on December 18 at 6pm KST.

In press statements, the song is described as “a remake of a song originally released by Lee Han-chul in 2012”. “Daesung plans to introduce a song that suits the holiday vibes with lyrics that comfort that comfort the past days,” his label said, as translated by Soompi.

‘It Flows’ will notably mark the K-pop idol’s first solo output since his third Japanese-language EP ‘Delight 2’, which dropped in 2017. It will also be his first solo Korean-language release in only a decade, since the song ‘Wings’, which was featured on Big Bang’s 2012 mini-album ‘Alive’.

The new song will also be Daesung’s first music release since he signed with a new label, R&D Company, in April following the expiration of his contract with longtime agency YG Entertainment last year. Since then, Daesung and R&D Company have established a dedicated subdivision called D-LABLE to manage the singer’s activities.

In other Big Bang news, bandmate G-Dragon was recently investigated for alleged drug use in late October. A day later, the Big Bang member released a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations against him, claiming that he has “never used drugs”.

On November 6, the musician appeared for police questioning and a urine drug test. Following the session, G-Dragon told media that he tested negative for drugs and had “asked the police to carry out an emergency extensive test”.