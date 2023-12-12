Big Bang’s Daesung teases new single ‘It Flows’, his first in six years

Big Bang‘s Daesung will release a brand-new single next week, marking his first solo output in over six years.
The announcement was made yesterday (December 11) via his official Twitter page, when he released a teaser image detailing his upcoming single titled ‘It Flows’, due out next week on December 18 at 6pm KST.
In press statements, the song is described as “a remake of a song originally released by Lee Han-chul in 2012”. “Daesung plans to introduce a song that suits the holiday vibes with lyrics that comfort that comfort the past days,” his label said, as translated by Soompi.
대성 Special Single '흘러간다'
‘It Flows’ will notably mark the K-pop idol’s first solo output since his third Japanese-language EP ‘Delight 2’, which dropped in 2017. It will also be his first solo Korean-language release in only a decade, since the song ‘Wings’, which was featured on Big Bang’s 2012 mini-album ‘Alive’.
The new song will also be Daesung’s first music release since he signed with a new label, R&D Company, in April following the expiration of his contract with longtime agency YG Entertainment last year. Since then, Daesung and R&D Company have established a dedicated subdivision called D-LABLE to manage the singer’s activities.
In other Big Bang news, bandmate G-Dragon was recently investigated for alleged drug use in late October. A day later, the Big Bang member released a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations against him, claiming that he has “never used drugs”.
On November 6, the musician appeared for police questioning and a urine drug test. Following the session, G-Dragon told media that he tested negative for drugs and had “asked the police to carry out an emergency extensive test”.