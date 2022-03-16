Big Bang have finished filming a music video for their long-awaited comeback

Big Bang have reportedly wrapped up filming for a music video that will accompany their long-awaited comeback project.

Earlier today (March 16), the boyband’s label YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement to South Korean media outlet SPOTV News that all four remaining members of the group recently wrapped up a shoot for a music video for an upcoming new song.

“Big Bang’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung recently completed filming the music video for their new song,” YG Entertainment told SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi. “Big Bang’s comeback preparations are progressing smoothly. We will inform you of the release date as well as further details on the new song soon.”

Last month, YG Entertainment said in a statement to South Korean media outlets that the quartet would be releasing new music later this year. The upcoming project will be Big Bang’s first release in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’.

In that previous statement, YG Entertainment also revealed that member T.O.P left the agency, which he had been with for the past 16 years. Despite the end of the rapper’s contract with the company, YG Entertainment also confirmed that the rapper would remain a member of Big Bang and will be involved in the group’s upcoming release.

Since then, however, T.O.P has hinted that Big Bang’s long-awaited comeback might be the final release featuring him for the foreseeable future. “In the last few years, I was starting to think that maybe this was the end, and maybe there won’t be T.O.P of Big Bang for a while,” he said recently.

Big Bang’s upcoming release will also notably be their first as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Earlier this year, Seungri had his prison sentence reduced to 18 months from the original three years after reportedly pleading guilty to all charges brought against him. Prior to his January 27 trial, the singer had vehemently denied all charges and his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in all his previous hearings.