Big Bang’s G-Dragon booked by police for suspected drug use

South Korean rapper G-Dragon, a member of the K-pop boyband Big Bang, has reportedly been booked by police for suspected drug use.

G-Dragon – real name Kwon Ji-yong – was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police yesterday (October 25) and is currently under investigation for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act, per The Korea Herald.

The police have also stated that the investigation is unrelated to an ongoing high-profile case involving South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, per Yonhap News Agency. The Incheon Metropolitan Police had launched an investigation into eight people, including Lee, last week over suspected drug use.

Advertisement

When the investigation was first launched, the Parasite actor had been linked to the case but was not named a suspect. That changed on Monday (October 23), when the police officially booked Lee on suspicion of drug use, following a tipoff about the use of illegal drugs in Gangnam nightclubs last month.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, G-Dragon had previously been questioned for an alleged use of marijuana in 2021. However, his indictment was later suspended after the Big Bang member “confessed to inhaling the substances unintentionally”.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon’s former label YG Entertainment confirmed to XportsNews yesterday that the singer is “currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response [about the matter”, as translated by Soompi.

Back in June, YG Entertainment had confirmed that G-Dragon’s contact with the K-pop agency had expired. At the time, however, the company also said that it had “plans to discuss an additional contract with G-Dragon when he resumes his musical activities”.

During the same month, G-Dragon graced the cover of ELLE Korea and spoke to the magazine about music that he had in the works. “As it’s been a long time since I’ve promoted as singer G-Dragon,” he said at the time. “I’m looking forward to it myself.”