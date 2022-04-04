Big Bang return with ‘Still Love’, their first release in four years

Big Bang have made their long-awaited return with the new single ‘Still Love’, their first release in four years.

The accompanying music video for ‘Still Love’ captures the members of the boyband, Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P performing the song from different locations that represent the seasons. Notably, the four K-pop idols do not appear together on the same set at anytime throughout the video.

“At sunset next year, a blooming spring, a midsummer night’s dream / Feeling fall, then winter’s snow, four times a year, spring comes again / Goodbye now to my beloved young days / Our beautiful spring summer fall winter,” Taeyang and Daesung sing on the opening verse.

The release is Big Bang’s first new music in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. YG Entertainment first announced the boyband’s highly-anticipated return in February, where it also revealed member T.O.P. had left the agency. Despite the end of the rapper’s contract with the company, YG also confirmed that T.O.P remains a member of Big Bang.

However, the rapper has since hinted that the upcoming project might be the final release featuring him for the foreseeable future. “In the last few years, I was starting to think that maybe this was the end, and maybe there won’t be T.O.P of Big Bang for a while,” he said.

Big Bang’s upcoming release will also notably be their first as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Earlier this year, Seungri had his prison sentence reduced to 18 months from the original three years after reportedly pleading guilty to all charges brought against him. Prior to his January 27 trial, the singer had vehemently denied all charges and his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in all his previous hearings.