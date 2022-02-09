Big Bang’s T.O.P. says he’s “happy” following departure from YG Entertainment

Big Bang member T.O.P. has taken to Instagram to share how he feels, following his departure from YG Entertainment.

Earlier this week, YG Entertainment announced that the rapper has decided to part ways with the agency after 16 years. At the time, the company said that T.O.P. had discussed his decision to end his contract with the group’s members and that the K-pop idol “wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang”.

In a series of Instagram stories posted earlier today (February 9), T.O.P. seemingly expressed his relief over his decision, while not directly mentioning YG Entertainment. “HAPPY,” his Instagram Stories read. “I’m so HAPPY.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has expressed his seeming desire to step out of the limelight. In an online broadcast held on February 2020, T.O.P. said that he did not want to make a comeback in Korea.

“I’m not going to make a comeback in Korea,” the rapper said during the livestream at the time, as translated and archived by Koreaboo. “I just don’t want to do the comeback itself. My friends are against it. People are just wicked.”

Despite the end of his contract with YG Entertainment, T.O.P. will still be involved in Big Bang’s upcoming release, which is reportedly scheduled later this year. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the quartet have completed the recording process for their new material, and are set to film a music video in the coming weeks.