Big Bang’s G-Dragon denies drug allegations: “I’ve never used drugs”

South Korean musician G-Dragon, also a member of the K-pop boyband Big Bang, has denied allegations of drug use against him.

Today (October 27), G-Dragon – real name is Kwon Ji-yong – denied claims of illegal drug use in a statement that was released through his lawyer, as seen by South Korean news outlet The Korea Times.

“I’ve never used drugs,” said the 35-year-old singer. “I’ll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me.”

Advertisement

G-Dragon’s statement denying the claims come just a day after the singer was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police. The Big Bang member is currently under investigation for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act, per The Korea Herald.

At the same time, the police have also said that the K-pop idol’s case is unrelated to another ongoing drug investigation that has been linked to popular actor Lee Sun-kyun.

Meanwhile, the agencies of several K-pop acts have denied any rumours of links to the recent spate of drug-related investigations in the Korean entertainment industry.

The K-pop agencies that have released statements denying links include Big Hit Music (home to BTS), Source Music (LE SSERAFIM) and CUBE Entertainment ((G)I-DLE).

The drug allegations involving G-Dragon and Lee Sun-kyun is the latest of such cases in 2023, following a high-profile investigation into Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in earlier this year.

Yoo was later dropped from season two of Hellbound, with his role of Jung Jin-su being recast with Kim Sung-cheol of Our Beloved Summer fame.