Listen to Big Black Delta’s ominously psychedelic new single ‘Canary’

Big Black Delta has shared his ominous new single ‘Canary’ — you can watch the lyric video first on NME below.

Big Black Delta is the solo project of Mellowdrone frontman Jonathan Bates, who has also played live with M83. His track ‘Huggin & Kissin’ was a key part of the first season of the acclaimed drama series The Sinner, which aired back in 2017 and can now be seen on Netflix.

The latest Big Black Delta album, ‘4’, is set for release on July 10, and Bates has premiered the record today (June 11) with the release of the ominous single ‘Canary’, which you can hear below.

Advertisement

Inspired in part by Bates’ synesthesia, the artist explains of the track: “In elementary school in Miami, all the kids would meet on the playground before school started. Groups of mostly girls, and a few brave boys, would do stomp/clap routines and compete with each other. Even then when I closed my eyes I saw crazy lights, colours and shapes to their routines.

“Now that I’m older and have the ability, I made a song that does that, times a million. With headphones, if I could show what I see, you’d get sunburned. In Sammy Hagar terms.”

‘4’ has already been previewed with the tracks ‘Lord Only Knows’ and ‘Summoner’.