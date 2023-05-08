Big Boi and Phantogram reunite Big Grams project at Shaky Knees festival

Big Boi and Phantogram reunited their Big Grams project on stage at Shaky Knees festival this weekend – see what went down below.

The Outkast rapper and electronic duo released a collaborative EP together in 2015 and haven’t played together since the following year.

At Atlanta’s Shaky Knees on Saturday night (May 6), Phantogram invited Big Boi on stage with them to play two of the tracks from that EP.

Watch Big Grams play ‘Born To Shine’ and ‘Fell In The Sun’ below.

Elsewhere, 2021 saw Big Boi and Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown release their joint album ‘The Big Sleepover’. The collaborative project between the two frequent collaborators was first teased in 2019 after the release of ‘Intentions’ featuring CeeLo Green.

Big Boi also revealed that he is holding on to a song he made with Kate Bush, and he’s described it as “a monster hit”.

Speaking to Mark Ronson on The FADER‘s Uncovered Podcast, the rapper said the collaboration came after he met the elusive singer in the UK in 2014, while he and André 3000 were on their Outkast reunion tour.

“I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that I’m just holding,” he said, adding: “It’s a dream come true and the people are going to fucking love it. It’s fucking incredible.”