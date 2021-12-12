OutKast‘s Big Boi and Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown have released their joint album ‘The Big Sleepover’ – you can listen to it below.

The collaborative project between the two frequent collaborators was first teased in 2019 after the release of ‘Intentions’ featuring CeeLo Green.

The pair then shared another song in 2019, the trunk-rattling ‘Can’t Sleep’, followed this year by the Killer Mike-assisted ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’, ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’ featuring Kay-I, and the most recent single ‘Animalz’.

Recorded at Stankonia Studios throughout the last few years, the album is made up of 15 tracks and features guest spots from the likes of the aforementioned Killer Mike, CeeLo Green and Kay-I, first generation Dungeon Family members Big Rube and Backbone, and Scotty ATL.

Discussing the album title, Big Boi told Zane Lowe: “It just came from a combination of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. It’s a double meaning. Big sleepover, we here to wake people up. The big sleep is over. You know what I’m saying? It’s not just about a slumber party. It’s about awareness and the evolution of the funk.”

You can listen to ‘The Big Sleepover’ below:

Big Boi’s last full-length solo release was his 2017 album, ‘Boomiverse’, while Sleepy Brown, a member of production trio Organized Noise, last released a solo record, ‘Mr. Brown’, back in 2006.

Last week, Big Boi revealed that he is holding on to a song he made with Kate Bush, and he’s described it as “a monster hit”.

Speaking to Mark Ronson on The FADER‘s Uncovered Podcast, the rapper said the collaboration came after he met the elusive singer in the UK in 2014, while he and André 3000 were on their OutKast reunion tour.

Meanwhile, OutKast released a 25th anniversary edition of their second studio album, ’ATLiens’, back in August, featuring previously unreleased instrumental versions of the tracks. The re-issue came less than a year after the hip-hop duo released a 20th anniversary bundle for their fourth album ‘Stankonia’, which features the singles ‘Ms. Jackson’ and ‘B.O.B’.

In June, Big Boi made The Dungeon – the house in which OutKast recorded many of their early hits – available to rent on Airbnb.