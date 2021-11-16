Big Boi confirms that he has recorded a song with Kate Bush

Big Boi has revealed that he is holding on to a song he made with Kate Bush, and he’s described it as “a monster hit”.

Speaking to Mark Ronson on The FADER‘s Uncovered Podcast, the rapper said the collaboration came after he met the elusive singer in the UK in 2014, while he and André 3000 were on their OutKast reunion tour.

“I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that I’m just holding,” he said, adding “It’s a dream come true and the people are going to fucking love it. It’s fucking incredible.”

Speaking of Bush’s ‘Before The Dawn’ residency in London that same year, Boi – real name Antwan Patton – said, “I got tickets, me and my wife, and we went to go see her show that she had, played the live shows.

“I get invited backstage, we have some wine and we talk. And her kid is there, he’s about the same age as my kids, which is cool. And she signs an album for me and gives me her number.”

Patton said that he reached out when he returned to the UK the following year, and the two went to “this cool little pub place” and discussed working together on a track.

“Her son was going off to college and she was just like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to get to something when I get my studio set back up’. And so my manager, being the great, great manager he is, reached out to her manager a couple of years ago and was like, ‘Hey, we need to make this happen.’

“And I just so happened to have the right song that is fucking phenomenal and sent it to her. It had the words on there and she just had to sing the words. And then I wrote my verse and my boy Go Dreamer wrote her parts and wrote the hook. And it is incredible. It’s incredible.”

Patton didn’t reveal when he would release the song beyond saying it will arrive “whenever I think they deserve it”. He also said he’d be interested in incorporating an NFT element into the release, specifically around the artwork.

Big Boi has been a noted fan of Bush for some time, with him sharing his desire to work with her since as early as 2011. The following year, he told fans to “stay tuned” for a collaboration between the two. He then said the same thing almost a decade later in 2020.