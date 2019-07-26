‘The Big Day’ has arrived: Listen to Chance The Rapper’s new album here

After a slight delay, Chance's debut studio album has finally been released

Chance The Rapper has finally liberated his new album, ‘The Big Day’ – listen to it in full below.

After a bit of a delay that saw some fans threatening to throw a toaster in the bathtub if he didn’t hurry up and release it, ‘The Big Day’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

Comprised of 22 tracks in total, this is Chance’s first official studio album. The follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2016 mixtape, ‘Coloring Book’, the new album was inspired by his wedding day. Chance married Kirsten Corley on March 9, 2019.

“The whole album has been inspired by the day that I got married and how I was dancing that day,” Chance told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “It was the hardest I ever danced in my life and I’m a great longtime dancer. Everything in it is all the different styles of music that make me want to dance and remind me of that day and remind me of that night and all those people that were there.

“I’ve been waiting to make an album for a long time…Just making two songs a day. And trying to have fun. But at the same time, I understand that it’s going to be more. More songs. More flexes. More dancing. Just more.”

Listen to ‘The Big Day’ below:

The Big Day

Last month, Chance The Rapper made his debut as a stand-up comic, hopping on stage during a recent open mic session.

The ‘Coloring Book’ rapper took to the stage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory to try his hand at telling some jokes. The impromptu session saw Chance start out by talking about how different people know him for different things.

In other Chance news, a couple of weeks ago he confirmed that he had a small role in the Disney remake of The Lion King after being recommended for the part by his close friend and collaborator Donald Glover.

Out now, the CGI/photo-realistic remake of the 1994 film features the voices of Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and many more.