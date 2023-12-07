Big Dyke Energy launch fundraiser to save the UK’s queer raves

Big Dyke Energy have launched a new grant and fundraiser in an effort to support and uphold the UK’s queer raves.

The Save Queer Raves Grant is a “long-term initiative” that will provide financial support and mentorship to “queer, trans+, non-binary and intersex event organisers across the UK”.

The scheme has been set up in light of the current landscape with the cost of living crisis and increased costs for running events contributing to it being ever harder to keep putting on events as DIY and independent organisers.

According to the description on the Save Queer Raves Grant Crowdfunder page, the goal is “to raise £15,000 to support 10 grassroots music organisers, financially and with mentorship, from February 2024 for 6 months. Each organiser/event will receive a one-off grant, plus 5 mentorship sessions over 6 months. They will also have access to discounted venue rates and press exposure too.”

They also added that: “If we raise more than this, we will run another programme in July 2024.”

Taking to their official Instagram page to share details about the scheme, Big Dyke Energy wrote: “The queer music scene thrives when it’s independent and diverse. However, escalating costs and promoter monopolies make it almost impossible for new and smaller event organisers to break through.”

They continued: “We’ve poured everything into BDE over the past four years, and it would mean the world to us if you could donate and/or share. We’ve managed to pull together some pretty insane rewards for donating. We’re selling stunning limited edition prints of our event posters for just £15 with postage! OR you can enter our raffle for £5 to win a load of festival tickets, your very own loo at MOT for our last party lol, plus £1000 in cash. This is open to anybody to win!

“Our queer scene really needs our support. We feel so passionate about this, and we promise that if we make this amount, we will put our all into ensuring this scene continues to be run independently by queers, for queers.”

Back in June, the queer club night announced that it would be coming to an end, with the final BDE parties taking place on Saturday, December 9.

“It’s been a passion project since day one, we both still work full-time and work on BDE when we can in the evenings and weekends. Being a grassroots promoter in this current climate is tough, even for an established party like ours, and after 4.5 years we’ve both made the decision to take a well earned break at the end of this year,” they wrote in an Instagram caption.

They continued: “We know BDE has become a safe haven for so many queer and trans people, and we’re sorry we’ve made this decision but we promise we’ll be back with renewed energy and purpose. The scene has evolved so much in the last few years and it brings us so much joy to see more and more grassroot queer nights all over London and Bristol.”