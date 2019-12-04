Stormzy, La Roux and Stereophonics are among the guests who will be performing on Jools Holland’s traditional New Year’s Eve show on BBC2.

Other guests on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2019 include Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, Rick Astley, Tom Walker and US folk band Joseph.

Rounding off the bill to help viewers see in a new decade are veteran folk singer Melanie, Eddi Reader from ’80s popsters Fairground Attraction, Ruby Turner and classic ska band The Selecter duo Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson.

Details of which songs the artists will perform have also been announced, with Stormzy set to play ‘Crown’ among songs from new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

La Roux will sing ‘In For The Kill’ as well as previewing her new album ‘Supervision’, while Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones joins Holland to cover a Nina Simone song as well as his band playing from recent album ‘Kind’.

Howard will cover Jackie Wilson’s soul classic ‘(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher’, with Astley covering The Temptations as well as being joined by a big band for ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Over on BBC1, Craig David has been revealed as the artist who will play live to see in the 2020 countdown near Big Ben.

Last year’s Hootenanny featured George Ezra, Marc Almond, Jess Glynne and Michael Buble.