Coach company confirms full refunds for Boardmasters travellers

The Cornwall festival, set for this weekend, was cancelled on Tuesday (August 6)

Coach operators Big Green Coach have confirmed that customers planning to travel with them to the ill-fated Boardmasters festival will be fully refunded.

The festival, set to take place in Cornwall this weekend, was officially cancelled on Tuesday (August 6) after repeated warnings of “severe weather conditions”.

Yesterday, Boardmasters ticket holders were assured that they would receive full refunds for their ticket price, and now coach operator Big Green Coach have also confirmed that festivalgoers’ costs will be covered.

“With coaches set to hit the road as early as 5am the following morning, all of our drivers and vehicles were booked in and paid for, and our first point of action at that point had to be to make sure that all of our customers, operators and drivers were informed that coach services would no longer be running,” the company said in a statement.

“The festival have now put out a statement and we have been working closely with them to decide on a route of action to take. All Big Green Coach customers will be refunded the full price of their coach seat for the return journey they booked for Boardmasters. This decision has been made because our priority will always be our customers.”

Boardmasters 2019 was set to be headlined by Florence + The Machine, Foals and Wu-Tang Clan.