A television drama based on “the BTS Universe” is in the works for 2020

Big news from Big Hit Entertainment

Get ready for this, BTS Army: A drama based on the “universe” of your favourite K-pop boyband is currently in the works.

According to Soompi, the group’s label Big Hit Entertainment announced earlier today (August 21) during a press conference that it is in talks to produce a new drama series focused on “the BTS Universe”.

The show will be made in collaboration with Chorokbaem Media, the production company behind popular TV dramas like tvN’s My Mister starring K-pop artist IU, and Memories Of The Alhambra featuring Park Shin-Hye and Hyun Bin, Kpop Herald noted.

Based on Bangtan’s salad days, the coming-of-age drama will follow the lives of seven boys who meet each other for the first time. The entertainment agency added that it is already planning to cast actors for the show, as the members of BTS won’t be starring in the series. The drama is expected to arrive in the second half of 2020.

Elsewhere during their press briefing, Big Hit announced that it is developing another BTS-themed mobile game, following the success of BTS World, which launched back in June. It is also creating other forms of content based on its artists, including webtoons, comic books, games, animations, novels, and more.

BTS are currently taking some time off after completing the first leg of their world stadium tour. Earlier this month, a representative for group confirmed that they would be taking an “extended period of rest and relaxation” after years of touring and promotion.

The boyband will return to the stage in October, where they’ll be playing their first-ever show in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium. They will conclude their international trek with a trio of shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on October 26, 27, and 29.

‘Bring The Soul’, a docu-series that captures BTS’ time on the road, will premiere on August 27. The series will be available exclusively on Weverse, Big Hit’s social media app that allows fans to interact directly with the boyband and their labelmate, Tomorrow X Together.