Big Hit Music confirms BTS’ RM is planning to release a solo album

BTS’ leader and rapper RM is preparing to make his official solo debut, Big Hit Music has confirmed.

On November 1, JTBC News reported that RM is currently preparing to release a solo album, and claimed that it would drop on November 25.

The idol’s agency Big Hit Music soon responded to reports, confirming that “RM will drop a solo album and is currently in preparation,” per Korea JoongAng Daily. However, the agency did not confirm or deny the rumoured release date of RM’s upcoming solo album.

While RM has previously released individual work in the form of mixtapes and collaborations such as 2018’s ‘Mono’, the forthcoming record will mark the rapper’s official debut as a soloist. He will be the third BTS member to do so, following bandmates J-hope and Jin.

In September, RM teamed up with South Korean musical collective Balming Tiger on their single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which they performed at a recent charity event. Watch the performance here.

News of RM’s upcoming solo debut comes less than a week after BTS vocalist Jin made his official solo debut with the single ‘The Astronaut’, which he had co-penned with British rock band Coldplay. The song marks the second time the two acts have collaborated, following last year’s ‘My Universe’ from the latter’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ album.

In a four-star review of ‘The Astronaut’, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the idol’s vocal performance, describing it as being at its “enchanting best”. However, she also noted that the track feels “more distinctively like a Coldplay song than it necessarily does a Jin song.”