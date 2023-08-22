Big Hit Music refutes plagiarism claims against Jungkook’s ‘Seven’

Big Hit Music has released a statement refuting claims that Jungkook of BTS‘ single ‘Seven’ was plagiarised.

Earlier today (August 22), South Korean news outlet Ten Asia published a report alleging that a portion of Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ – written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto and Theron Makiel Thomas – “borrows” its “scale sequence” from K-pop girl group Fin.K.L’s 2000 song ‘Time of Mask’.

In its report, Ten Asia also claimed that ‘Time of Mask’ composer Yang Joon-young requested a producer at Big Hit Music for an evaluation of the two songs.

Big Hit Music has since refuted the claims made in the Ten Asia report. In a statement to My Daily, as translated by Soompi, the label said: “The claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true.”

“‘Seven’ is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming,” it added.

Big Hit Music also called the claims “one-sided”, and alleged that they “do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism”.

‘Seven’ is Jungkook’s first official solo single, released on July 14. The song has since gone on to debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the second BTS member to do so after Jimin.

Jungkook also previously revealed plans to release more solo music by November this year. “I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini-album by November,” said Jungkook.