Big Jeff Johns returns to Twitter to thank fans for “well wishes” following accident

Big Jeff Johns has taken to Twitter to thank fans for “well wishes” following his accident last month.

In a statement released in June it was confirmed that the much-loved gig-goer was “very seriously injured” in a recent fire at his home in Bristol, and that he was receiving treatment in a specialist burns unit in Swansea.

Johns’ family, along with his art manager Lee Dodds, then followed the news up with an update on his condition, explaining that he was “stable in intensive care, but still under heavy sedation and unconscious whilst a series of procedures and skin grafts are beginning”.

Advertisement

At the end of June though, his family and Dodds revealed that Johns was now off his ventilator and conscious. “Jeff is beginning to be able to receive the wonderful messages of love, support and goodwill,” said the statement.

And over the weekend (July 1), Big Jeff took to Twitter for the first time since the accident. “Hello everybody, I love you all,” he wrote. “Thank you for the get well wishes! See you soon.”

Hello everybody, I love you all. Thank you for the get well wishes! See you soon

Jeff — Jeffrey Johns (@BigJeffJohns) July 1, 2022

“Go on lad” replied Self Esteem while The Big Moon said they were “sending lots of love”

Johns is widely regarded as Bristol’s most frequent gig-goer, having attended live shows every night of the week at venues across the city and the country before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

Speaking to NME earlier this year during Independent Venue Week, Johns described gig spaces as “basically my churches”.

Advertisement

“They’ve been safe spaces for me for years,” he said. “You see communities you’ll never meet anywhere else. It’s not just the artists, they develop people who are going to go into running their own venues or record labels, music journalists, or people who go into stage tech and sound engineering.”