Big Joanie drop live video for ‘Cactus Tree’, announce debut North American tour

Big Joanie have announced their first-ever headline tour of North America, slating 18 dates to go down between March and June of this year.

Following their current UK tour, the London punks will kick things off in Denver on Sunday March 19. They’ll play in Salt Lake City the following night (March 20), before rounding out that week with shows in Boise, Seattle and Portland. The week after, they’ll hit stages in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Ana.

After a short break, Big Joanie will return to the circuit in mid-May, playing Atlanta on Friday May 19, then Nashville and Washington over the remainder of that weekend. From there, they’ll head to Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (for two separate shows at different venues), Montreal and Toronto. Finally, the band will wrap up in Columbus and Chicago at the start of June.

Advertisement

The news comes alongside a live video for ‘Back Home’ cut ‘Cactus Tree’, which they tracked at Hermitage Works Studios. Have a look at the video – filmed by Abbey Raymonde and mixed by Nathan Ridley – below, and find tickets for the North American tour shows here.

‘Back Home’, Big Joanie’s second studio album, arrived last November via the Ecstatic Peace Library (as part of their Daydream Library series) in the UK, and Kill Rock Stars internationally. Among the singles it featured were ‘In My Arms’ and ‘Confident Man’, while the album itself earned a four-star review from NME’s Will Richards.

Speaking to NME last month, Big Joanie singer/bassist Estella Adeyeri said of the band’s upcoming plans: “For us, we’re always looking forward… We’re going to do what we always do; promoting new artists as well that are Black and alternative and make sure that people can see that there is actually a scene out here.”

Big Joanie’s 2023 North American tour dates are:

MARCH

Sunday 19 – Denver, Larimer Lounge

Monday 20 – Salt Lake City, Kilby Court

Wednesday 22 – Boise, Treefort Music Festival

Saturday 25 – Seattle, Sunset Tavern

Sunday 26 – Portland, Polaris Hall

Tuesday 28 – San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop

Thursday 30 – Los Angeles, The Echo

Friday 31 – Santa Ana, Constellation Room

MAY

Friday 19 – Atlanta, Masquerade – Purgatory

Saturday 20 – Nashville, Third Man Records

Monday 22 – Washington, Songbyrd Music House

Tuesday 23 – Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda’s

Thursday 25 – Brooklyn, Union Pool

Friday 26 – Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right

Monday 29 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz

Tuesday 30 – Toronto, The Garrison

Advertisement

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Columbus, Natalie’s Grandview

Friday 2 – Chicago, Empty Bottle