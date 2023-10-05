Big Joanie part ways with drummer due to “differences between us”

Big Joanie‘s drummer, Chardine Taylor-Stone has announced that she will be parting ways with the band due to “differences between us”.

The founding member of the London punk band announced her departure from the group on X/Twitter today (October 5). The drummer shared a screenshot of an explanation from her Notes app to her account,

Her note began: “I am deeply sad to announce that I have left Big Joanie due to differences between us. As a founding member, Big Joanie has been a huge part of my life for a decade and I will always be forever grateful. I have grown as a musician, traveled to places I would never have been able to and met so many incredible people.”

It continued: “Coming from a working class background, it was always important to me that the platform I was given was used to give a voice to those like myself and my communities who don’t often have the chance to be heard. This is the spirit in which I will continued to do anything I do. I wish the rest of the band good luck in their future endeavors and thank you to all of you how have supported me over theses last 10 years. For a queer. Black and working class revolution. Much love and solidarity.

The band also address Taylor-Stone’s departure on their official Instagram. Posting a photo of her at one of their most recent shows, the caption read: “We’re sad to announce that after 10 incredible years of playing together, our drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone is leaving Big Joanie. If you’ve ever seen us live then you’ll have seen her standing up front and centre, drumming with her unique self-taught style, and speaking powerfully in support of the marginalised. A founding member of the band, it’s been truly magical to watch her grow over the past decade, and such an honour to share a stage together. We will miss her immeasurably, and can’t wait to see what new ventures she turns her talent and creativity to next.”

It continued: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the three of us over the years – we end this era of Big Joanie having achieved so much more than we could have ever imagined. All shows during our upcoming EU tour will feature an interim drummer, as we transition into a new chapter for the band.”

Big Joanie released their second LP ‘Back Home’ at the end of last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared that the album “sees their righteous politics still intact, but presented via electronic noise, folk tenderness and jangly guitar pop.”

Earlier this year, the band had to postpone their US East Coast tour due to an unspecified “medical emergency.”

“We were so excited to play our first East Coast tour but sadly, due to a medical emergency, we will have to postpone to a later date,” they said. “All tickets will remain valid, so please hang on to yours for a moment while we work on rescheduled dates. If you prefer, a refund is possible — just reach out to your point of purchase. We can’t wait to get out there and play and will announce new dates soon!”