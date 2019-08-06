The Big Moon on new single ‘It’s Easy Then’ and their Phoebe Waller-Bridge-inspired new album

"I don’t feel like I can just write love songs any more. I feel like life has got bigger and weirder."

The Big Moon have returned with new single ‘It’s Easy Then’ – the first taster from their upcoming second album. Check it out below, along with our interview with singer Jules Jackson.

After their hectic run of summer festival shows, including a blistering secret set at Glastonbury 2019, The Big Moon return with material in follow-up to their Mercury-nominated debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension‘. Their new single is a showcase of the band’s much more widescreen new sound – to go with their more considered and existential approach to songwriting.

“’It’s Easy Then’ is really just about how life feels very complicated these days,” Jules tells NME. “I don’t feel like I can just write love songs any more. I feel like life has got bigger and weirder. We’re living through strange times. We worry too much, we know too much, we feel like we need to explain everything and the news just stokes up all of our anxieties. Life is one big panic attack. This song is me just trying to find some relief from all of that.

Jules continued: “I often wonder if we all just grew up a bit and maybe life has always been like this but we never paid attention before. This and the album are about trying to find your feet in the tornado around you. It’s about acknowledging the madness and trying to make sense of it, rather than being crippled by fear.

“I wanted to write a song that described all of those feelings, but also made you feel bigger, better and stronger. The music feels wholesome, fulfilling and it gives you strength.”

As for their departure in sound, Jules said that the band set to “make something that sounded deeper and wider than a rock album”.

“I’ve been trying to push myself to find ways to make songs feel great without going to clichés,” she told NME. “When you’re playing ‘ROCK ROCK ROCK’ songs you just want to hit all the guitar pedals and the cymbals in the chorus, but I just wanted to make something more interesting than that.

“There are plenty of guitar pedals and cymbals on the album, but we just wanted to challenge ourselves – that’s why we worked with a different producer. We wanted to explore everything that we usually do. We wanted to explore our extremes.”

Would it be safe to say that this is not a ‘party album’ then?

“Well, there’s definitely a party to be found for sure,” she replied. “There are a couple of discos on there, plus a few chill-out rooms. It’s a whole nightclub.”

With their second album finished and due to arrive in the winter, The Big Moon feel that the success of their debut has given them the “platform” to express what they felt unable to before.

“We felt like we could do whatever we wanted,” Jules continued. “We’ve got an amazing group of hardcore fans and we have a platform, so with the second album, we’re suddenly in a position to truly say what you want to say.

“I want to make music that people can take to their hearts and find truth in. That’s important to me. Music is such a tonic and if you’re able to do it, then you’ve just got to do it. We spend so much of our lives trying to articulate stuff, and music provides you with a freedom from that. Music describes your experience in a way that you never can with language. That’s what I want.”

This time around, Jackson said that she found much more influence outside of other bands – namely, going to raves, reading books, and watching “some really good telly”.

“In the last few years there have been voices that weren’t able to be heard before,” said Jules. “There’s this great book called Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood. She’s got this really wonderful way of describing things, but it’s also really hilarious.

“Also, everything that Phoebe Waller-Bridge does is amazing. Look at Fleabag. It’s a new voice and way of describing women, and I’ve just found it really inspiring. As a woman, it just really spoke to me – being able to be a real human and not aspects of yourself to try and be cool.”

Has she found being so raw and open this time daunting at all?

“It’s freeing! The only time when it’s daunting is before I’ve played it with the band,” she admits. “They’re the people who I really respect and care about what they think. Every time I show them a new song, it’s like opening a page of my diary and screaming, ‘these are all of my feelings’! That’s when it’s scary, being in a band with your best mates. You need that. I just couldn’t do it a solo artist.”

One of the most encouraging forces that the band found in making the new album, says Jules, is the intense devotion and understanding of their fans.

“There are people with tattoos!” said Jules. “The other day someone asked us to propose to his girlfriend from the stage. It’s nuts.

“One of the things I’ve loved the most is that there are so many young girls that have said they’re learning instruments and starting bands because of us. That’s something to really be proud of.”

Meanwhile, with the album yet to announced along with more tour dates, the next time you’ll be able to catch The Big Moon will be supporting Pixies on their upcoming UK tour.

“It’s not even a dream come true, because it’s too ridiculous to be a real dream!” said Jules. “They’re probably my favourite band. They asked us to support them. THEY ASKED US. Shit! I don’t know how I’m going to handle meeting Black Francis.”

The Big Moon’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates with Pixies are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Friday September 13, 2019 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Saturday September 14, 2019 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Monday September 16, 2019 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Tuesday September 17, 2019 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Wednesday September 18, 2019 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Friday September 20, 2019 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday September 21, 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Sunday September 22, 2019 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Monday September 23, 2019 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Wednesday September 25, 2019 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Thursday September 26, 2019 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre