Big Sean and Hit-Boy get to work in video for new track ‘The One’

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have dropped a video for their latest collaborative track ‘The One’ – you can watch it below.

The two artists released their surprise EP, ‘What You Expect’, last month (October 28), and have already shared visuals for the tracks ‘What A Life’ and ‘Loyal To A Fault’, the latter of which features Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

In the black and white clip for ‘The One’, Sean and producer Hit-Boy are seen recording the track at a luxurious in-home studio overlooking a gorgeous cityscape.

On the SWV-sampling track, Sean kicks off with a message to his friends-turned-adversaries: “Architect the way I take it to extreme measures/ Sometimes you gotta break your life down to build it better/ The game softened up a lot, it’s time to add some pressure/ A lot of peers, we ain’t spoke in years/ Yeah, you could go prеtend like I ain’t herе but that just shows me how much y’all threatened.”

You can watch the video below:

Last month, as part of the 122nd instalment of the Power 106 Los Angeles freestyle series, Sean dropped an almost nine-minute-long freestyle over four different beats.

Referencing Kobe Bryant, the rapper also used Drake‘s ‘Love All’ and Kanye West‘s ‘Hurricane’, from his latest album ‘DONDA’.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has said that the “worst thing” he ever did was sign Big Sean, explaining that he doesn’t “rock with” the Detroit rapper anymore.

West – now legally known as Ye – took part in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview on Revolt‘s Drink Champs podcast last week (November 4).

At one point in the conversation, co-host N.O.R.E. asked Ye: “Pusha [T] or Big Sean?” which seemed to excite the rapper and producer, who started his reply by saying: “Oh, I love this!”

Before continuing, West got up, walked to the other side of the room and picked up an ‘R.I.P.’ headstone prop. “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say: ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,’” he said.

Confused by his answer, N.O.R.E. said: “I’m not quite sure of your pick,” after which co-host DJ EFN interjected to say: “Big Sean, he’s saying. I think.” N.O.R.E. then asked for clarification.

“No, I’m saying that the worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean,” answered Ye. At this point, N.O.R.E. told everyone to clap because he misheard the answer, thinking he said “best”. When he learned what was actually said, the rapper turned host was shocked.

“Nah man, they let that – I know this man mama, bro,” said Ye. “You know what I’m saying? I changed this man family and both John Legend and Big Sean when I ran for office got used quick by the Democrats to combat they boy that actually changed they life.

He added: “That’s some sell-out shit and I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apology. “N***as is scared.”