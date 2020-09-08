Big Sean has opened up about struggling with his mental health prior to the release of his new album, ‘Detroit 2’.

The Californian rapper’s fifth studio album arrived last Friday (September 4) and features Eminem, Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, among others.

Yesterday (September 7) Sean posted a series of tweets in which he said he was “working on me and figuring things out” during the making of the record and had also experienced suicidal thoughts at that time.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years,” he said, “and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!

Lotta things I learned making this album… I feel a like I should share a couple on my heart, a lot of it is in the music tho. Feel like I’m finna tweet a lot right now 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

“I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later I realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.”

He continued: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure.”

Big Sean then spoke of the insecurities and self-doubt he was faced with while working on ‘Detroit 2’, which led him to question whether there was still an appetite for his music among fans.

I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

Advertisement

While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

I couldn’t rush it. I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine. — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

“While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still… I couldn’t rush it,” he explained.

“I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine.”

Meanwhile, Big Sean has revealed plans to launch his own record label once the ‘Detroit 2’ cycle has ended.

For help and advice on mental health: