Big Sean features on Babyface Ray’s new single ‘It Ain’t My Fault’

Big Sean has made an appearance on fellow Detroit rapper Babyface Ray’s latest track ‘It Ain’t My Fault’.

‘It Ain’t My Fault’ was produced by Hit-Boy and is accompanied by a music video showing both rappers being interrogated by police and the press.

Watch the music video for ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ below:

Babyface Ray released his latest EP, ‘Unfuckwitable’, earlier this year. The artist also teamed up with a number of other rising rappers to feature on Lil Yachty’s single ‘Royal Rumble’.

Babyface Ray is set to support Jack Harlow during his North American tour, kicking off next month.

Big Sean released his latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, last year. The record was given a three-star review from NME upon its release, writing that Sean “builds on his reputation as a positive rapper who would rather count blessings than cash”.

“Although it can be overblown, Sean’s passion is unreserved here, the record peppered with Instagram-worthy captions that urge listeners to take inspiration from their surroundings while keeping friends and family close.”

More recently, Sean made an appearance on Belly’s track ‘Scary Sight’, lifted from his new album ‘See You Next Wednesday’. The album also featured The Weeknd, Nas, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Gunna.