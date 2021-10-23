Big Sean gets cloaked in 65,000 bees in music video for new single ‘What A Life’

Big Sean‘s new collaborative effort with Hit-Boy, ‘What A Life’, sees the legendary rapper get covered in 65,000 bees for its official music video.

Taking to Instagram overnight (October 23), Big Sean posted an image of himself covered by a swarm, confirming he really did go the extra mile for the clip. In a caption, he wrote: “In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me.

“This not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some shit 😂.”

Advertisement

Aside from his brush with the busy hive, the music video for ‘What A Life’ is a woven feature of contrasting frames, each shot featuring Sean reflecting on an area of his life. Sean floats above a city skyline, raps in a darkened room wearing a black suit, gets chased by a hoard of would-be brides and more, as he reflectively raps on his successes.

Watch it below:

Earlier this week, as part of the 122nd instalment of the Power 106 Los Angeles freestyle series, Sean dropped an almost nine-minute-long freestyle over four different beats.

Advertisement

Referencing Kobe Bryant, the rapper also used Drake‘s ‘Love All’ and Kanye West‘s ‘Hurricane’, from his latest album ‘Donda’.