Big Sean previews new song ‘Don Life’ featuring Lil Wayne

Big Sean has previewed a new song called ‘Don Life’ featuring Lil Wayne – listen to it below.

It comes ahead of the release of the rapper’s new album ‘Detroit 2’, which is due to be released on September 4. It’s a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape of the same name, which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″ and Chris Brown.

Last week, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared ‘Deep Reverence’, the first single from ‘Detroit 2’. The track, which includes a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, hears Sean address his rumoured conflict with Kendrick Lamar.

Yesterday (August 28), Sean teased more new music in the form of ‘Don Life’. The track features Lil Wayne and samples Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Human Nature’, which Nas also sampled on 1994’s ‘It Ain’t Hard To Tell’.

Sharing ‘Don Life’ on Twitter, Sean wrote: “8 years ago I did this wit the 1st Detroit Mixtape where I previewed a few songs wit short visuals, so it’s only right we run it back! Song: Don Life (1 of my favorites).”

The track comes with a set of black and white visuals – you can watch them below.

Earlier this month, Nas released his 13th studio album ‘Kings Disease’. Big Sean appeared on it along with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk and more.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has spoken about grieving the loss of his ex-fiancée and former Glee star Naya Rivera, who died last month.

The news of Rivera’s death was confirmed after her body was found on July 13 in Lake Piru, California, where she went missing on July 8. The actor had been on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Sean and Rivera, 33, were engaged between 2013 and 2014.