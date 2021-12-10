Big Sean says Juice WRLD’s music will “live forever”

A video tribute to the legacy of Juice WRLD has been shared, featuring contributions from the likes of Trippie Redd, Migos, Lil Durk, SoFayGo and Big Sean – check it out below.

“Juice (was a) tremendous, extraordinary, talented, honest artist. That’s going to live forever. Those songs, that honesty and how raw it was, that inspires me,” said Big Sean.

“I think his impact is definitely prevalent like no bullshit. To be on this earth for such a short amount of time and to be able to impact that many people, that’s special,” added Brent Faiyaz while Migos say Juice brought his “legendary creativity” to their collaboration, ‘Anti Social’.

The video, compiled by Montreality, can be seen in full below and comes as Juice WRLD’s posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’ is released today (December 10).

The record follows on from 2019’s ‘Legends Never Die’ and was announced with a video featuring archive footage of Juice, real name Jarad Higgins, talking about mental health.

“Me talking about certain things could help somebody else through what they’re going through. If you feel like you could have anxiety and depression, they’re going to look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how things should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change,” he can be heard saying.

The rapper died in December 2019 of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Higgins will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary titled Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss, set to air on December 16 exclusively on HBO Max.

In a 4-star review of ‘Fighting Demons’, NME said: “It is a rare thing: a posthumous album, crafted with care, that deepens an artist’s narrative. The former NME cover star called himself the “codeine Cobain”, and ‘Fighting Demons’ is evidence of a nuanced, complex artist whose legacy is stunning in its richness.”