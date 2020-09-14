Big Sean scores third consecutive Billboard Number One album with ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean has scored his third consecutive Billboard Number One album with the recently released ‘Detroit 2’.

Released last week (September 4), the sequel to Sean’s acclaimed 2012 mixtape features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.

The rapper’s sixth studio album ended Taylor Swift’s six-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 with her eighth album ‘Folklore’, selling the equivalent of 103,000 units.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, Sean wrote: “Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it! Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason.”

He added: “My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?!”

‘Detroit 2’ is Sean’s fifth consecutive Number One debut on the Rap chart, his fourth consecutive Number One debut on the R&B/hip-hop chart, and third consecutive Number One debut on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In the weeks leading up to the release of album, Sean teased several tracks, including ‘Deep Reverence’ featuring Nipsey Hussle, ‘Don Life’ featuring Lil Wayne, and ‘Lithuania’ with Travis Scott.

Eminem also appears on the album on the 10-minute posse cut ‘Friday Night Cypher’. Delivering a dizzying verse, Slim Shady joined Sean, Tee Grizzly, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg and Royce Da 5’9″.

In a three-star review of ‘Detroit 2’, NME‘s Will Lavin said: “Although it can be overblown, Sean’s passion is unreserved here, the record peppered with Instagram-worthy captions that urge listeners to take inspiration from their surroundings while keeping friends and family close. This is why Sean’s name continues to stay on the lips of rap connoisseurs almost a decade after his debut.”