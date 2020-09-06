Big Sean is starting his own record label after ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean has revealed plans to start his own record label after the ‘Detroit 2’ album cycle is complete.

The rapper hosted a Q&A on Twitter earlier today (September 6), where fans were encouraged to submit questions under #AskBigSean.

One user (@Mikeeasay) asked if he was still signed with Kanye West’s founding label G.O.O.D Music, to which Big Sean replied, “Yep! I’m starting my own after this album though. Any artist u think I need to sign? It’s time!”

Yep! I’m starting my own after this album though. Any artist u think I need to sign? It’s time! https://t.co/CemIZcC4nB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

Big Sean first signed with the Def Jam records sub-label in 2007, after meeting Kanye at a local radio station and spitting a few bars for him. He left ‘Ye with a demo and was taken on tour and signed two years later.

The Q&A saw Big Sean discuss the newly released ‘Detroit 2’, including his favourite verses on the album (‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Full Circle’) and what inspired him to create a sequel to the original 2012 mixtape.

Felt like it was time, realized this ain’t promised so its no more time to just say “I’ll do it later” or “eventually” people are dying, tragedies are happening with no warning so that and returning to my passion was why I called it that. Detroit deserves it too https://t.co/qEwCnmLQ2Y — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

The inspiration was me just trying to uplift not only my city but my whole universe. I wanted to do my part in times like these so I look back on my life and know I did what I could to help. Instead of just watching other people try or sitting n judging them for being themselves https://t.co/HW1xHX7tgO — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

He also teased a feature on Justin Bieber’s next album, which will follow 2020 release ‘Changes’.

Towards the end of #AskBigSean, the rapper shouted out “Day 1s” who have stayed by his side across the past decade.

“Thank you for riding with me, I know it’s some people that love me, some who hate me but the people who stuck with me are the ones who see my heart and relate to my music n journey. So I say to you all I love you! I think about you everyday, and am thankful for making me who I am”

Big Sean’s latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, is out now. The 21-track collection features Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.