Big Sean is starting his own record label after ‘Detroit 2’

He broke the news during a Q&A on Twitter

By Debbie Carr
Big Sean. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Big Sean has revealed plans to start his own record label after the ‘Detroit 2’ album cycle is complete.

The rapper hosted a Q&A on Twitter earlier today (September 6), where fans were encouraged to submit questions under #AskBigSean.

One user (@Mikeeasay) asked if he was still signed with Kanye West’s founding label G.O.O.D Music, to which Big Sean replied, “Yep! I’m starting my own after this album though. Any artist u think I need to sign? It’s time!”

Big Sean first signed with the Def Jam records sub-label in 2007, after meeting Kanye at a local radio station and spitting a few bars for him. He left ‘Ye with a demo and was taken on tour and signed two years later.

The Q&A saw Big Sean discuss the newly released ‘Detroit 2’, including his favourite verses on the album (‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Full Circle’) and what inspired him to create a sequel to the original 2012 mixtape.

He also teased a feature on Justin Bieber’s next album, which will follow 2020 release ‘Changes’.

Towards the end of #AskBigSean, the rapper shouted out “Day 1s” who have stayed by his side across the past decade.

“Thank you for riding with me, I know it’s some people that love me, some who hate me but the people who stuck with me are the ones who see my heart and relate to my music n journey. So I say to you all I love you! I think about you everyday, and am thankful for making me who I am”

Big Sean’s latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, is out now. The 21-track collection features Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.

