Big Sean, YG, Chance The Rapper and more react to death of rapper King Von

Big Sean, YG and Chance The Rapper are among those mourning the death of rapper King Von.

The Chicago drill rapper (real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett) died on Friday (November 6) aged 26 after being shot outside of Atlanta’s Opium Nightclub.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the news to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who reported the shooting took place around 3am EST after an argument between two groups turned into a fight.

According to the spokesperson, the shooting involved two groups of men and two off-duty police officers However, Atlanta police said its officers did not kill the rapper.

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” police said in a statement.

“Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.

“Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.”

King Von, who was signed to Lil Durk’s Only the Family (OTF) label, was known for tracks such as ‘Crazy Story’ and ‘What It’s Like’. He grew up on the South side of Chicago before relocating to Atlanta to escape trouble in his home city and to be part of the Atlanta’s thriving rap scene, according to NPR.

“He was a devoted father, a deeply loyal friend, and a man who took care of his people before himself,” his publicist said.

“We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, his team, and his fans. Long live King Von.”

YG paid tribute to King Von, writing: “DAMN. JUS TAP’D IN WIT YOU GANGSTA R I P King Von.”

Chance The Rapper wrote: “Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it.”

Big Sean simply tweeted: “The fuck man.”

Elsewhere, tributes arrived from Desiigner, A$AP Mob, TDE rapper Reason and Cordae, who wrote: “Rest in Paradise King Von.”

The Game added: “This King Von shit sad af homie…. sometimes I wish I could just grab all these young niggas & drop jewels on em.”

