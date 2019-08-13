Big Thief announce new album, tour and share emotive new single, ‘Not’

'Two Hands' will arrive this October

Big Thief have shared an emotive new single from their upcoming new album and have announced a series of UK tour dates. You can listen to the new song ‘Not’, below.

New album ‘Two Hands’ which will be released on October 11 and comes only a few months after the indie-folk group released their critically acclaimed third album, ‘U.F.O.F.’

Describing the album, the quartet of Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia have described their next offering as “the earth twin” to ‘U.F.O.F’ and an album that “grounds itself on dried-out, cracked desert dirt.”

Speaking about the album, which has mostly been recorded live, Lenker said: “‘Two Hands’ has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old. Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

You can listen to first single, ‘Not’, here:

‘Two Hands’ track listing is:

1. Rock And Sing

2. Forgotten Eyes

3. The Toy

4. Two Hands

5. Those Girls

6. Shoulders

7. Not

8. Wolf

9. Replaced

10. Cut My Hair

A press release describes the album as being made up of “political songs without political language” which “explore the collective wounds of our Earth.”

It continues: “Abstractions of the personal hint at war, environmental destruction, and the traumas that fuel it. Across the album, there are genuine attempts to point the listener towards the very real dangers that face our planet. When Adrianne sings ‘Please wake up’, she’s talking directly to the audience.”

The group have also announced details of an intimate, full-headline London show next week at Bush Hall on August 19, as well as four further UK dates for 2020.

Fans wanting to attend the show in London next week need to sign up via this No Purchase Necessary form or by pre-ordering ‘Two Hands’ on any format via the link here.

Fans must sign up before 12 noon on August 15 to receive a code to buy tickets which will go on sale at 10am on August 16. All ticket links can be found here and all dates are listed below.

The group will also play four other dates in the UK in 2020, with full details below

August 19 – LONDON, GB, Bush Hall

February 27 – LONDON, GB, Eventim Apollo

February 29 – NOTTINGHAM, GB, Rock City

March 1 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

March 2 – GLASGOW, GB, Old Fruitmarket

Reviewing Lenker’s ‘Abysskiss’ solo record last year, NME wrote: “Although not a million miles from the folky sound of Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker’s new solo project achieves a point of difference through delicate composition and her distinctive voice.

“Use of repetition and layering set the listener into a trance-like state, brought on by circling guitar patterns and hypnotic piano melodies, adding texture and ambient undertones. ‘Blue and Red Horses’, a track filled with pure imagery, she uses angels, nature and youth to convey her emotions.”