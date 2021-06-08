Big Thief announce UK and European tour dates for 2022

Big Thief have announced a UK and European tour for early 2022.

The four-piece – Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik – will play 23 headline shows from January to March next year, concluding with a trio of gigs at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

In the UK Big Thief will also perform in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, while an Irish date in Dublin is also set for February 26.

You can see Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

January 2022

31 – Aeronef, Lille, France

February 2022

1 – La Cigale, Paris, France

4 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France

5 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

7 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

8 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France

9 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

10 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

12 – MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic

13 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

15 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

19 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

21 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

22 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, Netherlands

24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – National Stadium, Dublin

27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

March 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Tickets for Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour go on general sale on Friday (June 11) at 9am BST / 10am CET, while a fan and O2 pre-sale begins tomorrow (June 9) at 9am BST / 10am CET. You can find out more ticket information here.

Last month saw Big Thief release their ‘Live at the Bunker Studio’ EP. The band are currently putting the finishing touches to their new album, which will follow on from 2019’s ‘Two Hands’.