Big Thief announce UK and European tour dates for 2022

Big Thief have announced a UK and European tour for early 2022.
The four-piece – Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik – will play 23 headline shows from January to March next year, concluding with a trio of gigs at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.
In the UK Big Thief will also perform in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, while an Irish date in Dublin is also set for February 26.
You can see Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.
January 2022
31 – Aeronef, Lille, France
February 2022
1 – La Cigale, Paris, France
4 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France
5 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
7 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
8 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France
9 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland
10 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
12 – MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic
13 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
15 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark
16 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
18 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
19 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
21 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
22 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, Netherlands
24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester
25 – Barrowland, Glasgow
26 – National Stadium, Dublin
27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
March 2022
2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
Tickets for Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour go on general sale on Friday (June 11) at 9am BST / 10am CET, while a fan and O2 pre-sale begins tomorrow (June 9) at 9am BST / 10am CET. You can find out more ticket information here.
Last month saw Big Thief release their ‘Live at the Bunker Studio’ EP. The band are currently putting the finishing touches to their new album, which will follow on from 2019’s ‘Two Hands’.