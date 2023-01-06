Big Thief invite students and teachers to soundchecks at US tour stops

Big Thief have shared a statement ahead of their forthcoming US tour, inviting teachers to bring students to their soundchecks in each city.

On January 5, the band posted on social media inviting teachers to arrange for classes to watch the band soundcheck and have a Q&A with them afterward. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting, or whatever,” they wrote.

“Let’s chat, and hopefully see some of you at soundcheck.”

Teachers interested in taking the band up on their offer are encouraged to reach out to the band via the email address bigthiefsoundcheck@gmail.com, which will then be passed on to the band and their management.

View the full statement below:

Dearest educators and students💥Big Thief is looking to bring an educational component to the touring process by offering open invitations for teachers to bring their students to our soundchecks on the upcoming 2023 US tour. Reach out to us at bigthiefsoundcheck at gmail pic.twitter.com/z4eMWNca4n — Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) January 5, 2023

The invite comes weeks ahead of the band starting their US tour, which kicks off on Tuesday January 31 at Higher Ground in Burlington. A further 19 dates will follow, with this leg of the tour wrapping with a show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early March. A month later, the band will tour through the UK and Europe.

Big Thief are touring in support of their fifth studio album, 2022’s ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release last May, describing it as “their most open-ended work to date”.

Last month, the album was ranked 24th in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2022. Of the album, Will Richards wrote: “From folk hoedowns to shredding guitar solos and beyond, ‘Dragon…’ was far from musically or thematically coherent, but the undoubted strength of its 20 tracks meant that it didn’t matter a jot.”