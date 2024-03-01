Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more lead Green Man 2024 line-up

Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and Jon Hopkins have been announced as headliners for this year’s edition of Green Man festival.

The Brecon Beacons festival will return for its 22nd edition on August 15-18. Also on the bill are Ezra Collective, Arlo Parks, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Black Country, New Road, Moonchild Sanelly, SHERELLE, Sofia Kourtesis, Loraine James, Model/Actriz, Bar Italia, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls and more.

Tickets for Green Man Festival 2024 have already sold out, but you can find out more information about this year’s event by heading here and see the full line-up so far below.

Advertisement

Last year’s edition of the fest saw the likes of First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized headline. In a five-star review of Green Man 2023, NME called it “an understated triumph of the festival season” sharing: “Those seeking one last shot of theatrics get their fill from Young Fathers, who marvel with lengthy improvisational numbers, plus distortion-heavy reworkings of cult hits from across the Scottish group’s career. From here, thousands migrate to the midnight burning of the Green Man effigy. We gaze skyward, in awe, at a dazzling fireworks display so fabulous it’s impossible not to sneak a phone snap – even if it feels decidedly not in the moment.”

Elsewhere, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker recently announced her new solo record ‘Bright Future’ and shared a new single, ‘Sadness As A Gift’.

Sampha was also announced as a headliner for this year’s We Out Here festival.