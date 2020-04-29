Big Thief share tender new single ‘Love In Mine’

Big Thief have shared a new standalone single – listen to ‘Love In Mine’ below.

The song is taken from the sessions for ‘Two Hands’, the second of a pair of albums the Brooklyn four-piece released in 2019.

Announcing the song’s release, the band called ‘Love In Mine’ “an outtake that is very dear to us from the Two Hands session.

“We all felt this song was one of the strongest songs/captures in the Two Hands batch but we could never quite get it to fit in a sequence. Happy to be sharing it now.”

The new song follows Big Thief recently sharing a five-track album of demos from the sessions for ‘Two Hands’ and its predecessor ‘UFOF’.

‘Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018’ was released earlier this month on Bandcamp, with all the proceeds from the album going to the band’s touring crew who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are the lifeblood of the Big Thief shows and we care so deeply for each and every one of them,” the band wrote.

Before Covid-19 put a halt to live shows, Big Thief played the biggest gig of their career at London’s Hammersmith Apollo at the end of February.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Big Thief play more to each other than directly to the audience, with guitarist Buck Meek facing [Adrianne] Lenker and convulsing strangely along with their guitar interplay. Fans are invited to be voyeurs of their jam session.

“The no-frills stage design focuses attention on the musicians, whose stage presence is hypnotic.”