Big Thief share unreleased music to support tour crews during coronavirus pandemic

Big Thief have shared unreleased demos from the same sessions that produced 2019 albums ‘Two Hands’ and ‘UFOF’ to support their tour crews amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The new release, entitled ‘Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018’, features three new Big Thief songs, and two full-band versions of ‘Abysskiss’ and ‘Blue and Red Horses’ from Adrianne Lenker’s 2018 solo album ‘abysskiss’.

One of the new Big Thief songs, ‘Live Young’, is available to stream for free on Bandcamp, with the rest available after purchasing the digital album. Listen to it below:

In a short statement accompanying the release on Bandcamp, the band said 100% of the proceeds would go towards their tour crews.

“We spent the month of February 2018 in a cabin in Topanga Canyon, California, recording 34 demos that were boiled down to become UFOF and Two Hands, and we’re bringing a handful into light now to share with everyone,” they wrote.

“We chose 5 of our favorites – none of which appear on any Big Thief records and a couple of which appear in different forms on Adrianne’s abysskiss. 100% of the funds we receive from this release will go to our faithful road crew, whose income has been impacted by the disruption in our touring schedule.

“They are the lifeblood of the Big Thief shows and we care so deeply for each and every one of them.”

Last month, Lenker shared a moving cover of John Prine’s ‘Summer’s End’ after the country star was hospitalised with coronavirus. Prine has since passed away due to complications from the virus.