Listen to two new Big Thief songs, ‘No Reason’ and ‘Spud Infinity’

Big Thief have shared two new songs, ‘No Reason’ and ‘Spud Infinity’ – you can hear both of the tracks below.

The songs are taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, which is set for release on February 11, 2022 via 4AD.

The two new tracks follow on from Big Thief’s previous album previews ‘Time Escaping’, ‘Change’, ‘Certainty’, ‘Little Things’ and ‘Sparrow’.

‘No Reason’, which you can hear below, features the musician Richard Hardy, who has previously worked with Carole King, on flute.

‘Spud Infinity’, meanwhile, features Mat Davidson playing fiddle and Noah Lenker, the brother of Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker, playing jaw harp – you can hear that track below.

“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic,” Lenker said in a statement recently about ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’.

“I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

Big Thief will head out on a UK and European tour in 2022 in support of their upcoming new LP. You can see their UK and Ireland dates below.

February 2022

24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – National Stadium, Dublin

27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

March 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London