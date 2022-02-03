Big Thief to contribute one per cent of tour income to tackling climate crisis

Big Thief have pledged to contribute one per cent of their touring income to tackling the climate crisis, partnering with Brian Eno‘s EarthPercent organisation.

The band announced they were joining the initiative on social media yesterday (February 3), adding that it would be inclusive of their US tour last year. “We are grateful to be part of this group which will grant [money] to organizations fighting the climate emergency in the most impactful ways,” they tweeted.

“The hope is that something like this could spread to our peers, especially those making money and maybe even become a standard for artists and those around the music industry (labels, DSPs, publishers, managers, booking agents, etc).”

Eno launched EarthPercent last year, with a goal of raising $100million from the music industry towards climate change efforts by 2030. The initiative encourages artists and music-related organisations to pledge a small percentage of their income to the cause, which is then directed to “the most impactful organisations dealing with climate change”.

Appearing on Fay Milton’s Sounds Like a Plan podcast last year, Eno told the Savages drummer and co-host Greg Cochrane about the project. “We’re trying to make it the cause of the music business, really, to say, ‘Let’s have a revolution’,” he said.

“We’ve got quite a few people on board already,” Eno explained, “either actually on board or with a commitment to join us. We’re not talking only to artists; we’re talking to agents, promoters, managers, record companies, publishing companies, legal and so on.”

He continued: “We’re saying to all of them, ‘We’re all part of this business together, and you’re as an important part of it as anyone else. Why don’t you join us?'”

Meanwhile, Big Thief will release new LP ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’ on February 11 via 4AD. The band have previewed the forthcoming double-album with numerous singles including ‘Little Things’, ‘Sparrow’, ‘Certainty’, ‘Change’ and, most recently, ‘Simulation Swarm’.