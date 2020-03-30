Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker has shared a moving cover of John Prine’s ‘Summer’s End’ after the country star was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Prine is in a “critical” situation after contracting the virus.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms,” a statement from his family read, “John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated Saturday evening (March 28), and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

The message continued: “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now.”

Now, Lenker has posted a message of support and a cover of the country veteran’s song from his most recent record ‘The Tree Of Forgiveness’.

Prine had been on tour across the world recently, though had to cut short a recent Australian tour due to a hip injury.

Yesterday (March 29) it was also announced that country music legend Joe Diffie died after complications from coronavirus.

A number of other musicians have announced that they’ve contracted coronavirus in the past weeks. Radiohead’s Ed O’Brie revealed that he “most probably” had coronavirus, but has since recovered, while Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and Andrew Watt, the latter a songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B, both revealed that they had the virus. Additionally, a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove also confirmed he had it.

New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus earlier this month.